Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 638 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

