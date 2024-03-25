Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 998 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NVS stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.