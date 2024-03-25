Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $731,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.57 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

