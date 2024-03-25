Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after buying an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after buying an additional 1,054,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after buying an additional 580,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

