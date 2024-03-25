Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

