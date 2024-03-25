Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

