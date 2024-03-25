Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

