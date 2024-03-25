Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.