Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.30. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

