Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HCA opened at $329.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

