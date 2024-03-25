Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $187.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

