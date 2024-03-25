Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $247.61 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

