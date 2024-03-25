Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ALL opened at $165.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.