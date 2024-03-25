Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

