Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IUSB opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

