Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Apple makes up 16.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 57,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,570,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,250,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,722,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

