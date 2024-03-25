Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,047.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,047 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,036 ($13.19), with a volume of 34601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.18).

Savills Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,568.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.19.

Savills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,241.38%.

Insider Transactions at Savills

About Savills

In other news, insider John Waters bought 2,023 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £19,501.72 ($24,827.14). Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

