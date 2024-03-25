Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIRI. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.88 on Monday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

