SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,615 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of WNS worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $51.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

