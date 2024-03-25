SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 91,161 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.