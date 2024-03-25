SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,980 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $227.64 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

