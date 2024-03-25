SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TMF opened at $53.56 on Monday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.