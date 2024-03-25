SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

