SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

