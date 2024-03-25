SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.57 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.