SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SMART Global worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $26.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

