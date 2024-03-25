SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 347.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -82.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

