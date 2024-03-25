SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IJR opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

