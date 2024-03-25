SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

