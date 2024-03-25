SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1,132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United States Steel worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

