SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,109 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 462.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $171.24 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

