SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,764 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 324.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at $50,889,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $672.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

