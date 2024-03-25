SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,724 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

