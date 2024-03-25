SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.56 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

