SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $594.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.82 and its 200 day moving average is $520.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.