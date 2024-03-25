SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 292,334 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PPL alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.