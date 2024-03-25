SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,804 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,501,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

