SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Get KE alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

KE Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.