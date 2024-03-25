SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 395,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.52% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $515.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.76. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

