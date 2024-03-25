Signify Wealth Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signify Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 195.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

