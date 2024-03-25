Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Starbucks by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 64,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.71 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

