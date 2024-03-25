Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

