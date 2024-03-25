Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

