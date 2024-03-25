Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $428.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $272.05 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.33 and its 200-day moving average is $372.38.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.37.



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

