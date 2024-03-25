The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $197.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.04. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

