The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 349,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

