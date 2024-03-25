TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

