United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

