United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of United Natural Foods worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

