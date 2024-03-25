US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

